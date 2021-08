South Africa’s fast bowling legend, Dale Steyn announced his retirement from all cricket today.

Steyn played 93 tests in which he took 439 wickets, 125 One Day Internationals taking 196 wickets and had 64 wickets in 47 Twenty/20 Internationals.

He last featured in the Pakistan Super League in March this year.

