The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received a shipment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to support its national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consignment of supplies was procured through funding from the European Union (EU) through the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Programme of Support for Health Security Strengthening for Prevention and Control of Outbreaks of Communicable Diseases in the Caribbean which is being implemented by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

The EU grant supports CARPHA Member States’ national COVID-19 preparedness and response and has financed the procurement of much needed medical supplies.

CARPHA procured the supply of PPE for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which includes 625 protective coveralls, 1,250 isolation gowns and 1,500 N95 respirators.

Executive Director of CARPHA Dr. Joy St. John emphasized the importance of this donation, stating that “This critical and timely support will strengthen the capacity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in times of greatest need.

She said no effort is being spared to offer assistance to the citizens of its Member States and those who take care of them. Dr. St. John said CARPHA works closely with Member States to identify their needs and provides guidance and support in the continued fight against COVID-19.

