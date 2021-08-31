The first group of trainees for the Sandals Beaches Resort, St.Vincent have been sent off

16 young Vincentians have left the country as the first group of trainees for the Sandals Beaches Resort St. Vincent.

The departing delegation left on Friday August 27, for the Turks and Caicos Islands, to join the Sandals team there for a 9 – 12 month training period.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James said the training is part of the preparation for the opening of the Sandals Hotel in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister James disclosed that the group is the first of approximately 500 Vincentians, expected to be trained offshore.

Regional Public Relations Manager for Sandals Resorts, Sunil Ramdeen welcomed the 16 recruits to the Sandals team.

He expressed his joy with the trainees pioneering the way for the many Vincentians who will eventually be trained.

The areas of training at the Sandals Beaches Resort in the Turks and Caicos include Front Office, Restaurant, Bar and Housekeeping.

