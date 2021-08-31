The Medicinal Cannabis Industry is well on its way here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has outlined the progress being made, as the Government moves forward with the development of the Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

The Prime Minister was delivering the feature address at the official opening of the Analytical Service Provider Facility at Rivulet.

Dr. Gonsalves said work is being done in a number of areas, including cultivation.

The Prime Minister said progress is also being made in relation to manufacturing and export.

Chief Executive Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, Dr. Jerrol Thompson says St. Vincent and the Grenadines is now in a better position to export products of the highest standard, following the opening of an Analytical Service Provider Facility at Rivulet.

Dr. Thompson made the point, as he addressed a ceremony held yesterday, to mark the official opening of the new facility.

He noted that the laboratory has state of the art equipment, to carry out a range of tests.

Dr. Thompson said the tests carried out at the new facility will ensure that the products tested meet the required standards for export.

Meanwhile, CEO of the Caribbean Gold Standard Lab Matthias Pia-seck has commended all the stakeholders involved in the development of the local Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

His commendation came, as he delivered remarks at the official opening of the Analytical Service Provider Facility at the Medicinal Cannabis Authority at Rivulet.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

