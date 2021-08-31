West Indies Women’s captain, Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the three-match Twenty/20 International series against South Africa Women after being identified as a primary contact of a Covid-19 case in Jamaica. It requires her to serve a period of isolation.

Off-spinner, Anisa Mohammed has been named interim captain for the series which is scheduled to begin today at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

Allrounder Qiana Joseph, who represented West Indies in two One Day Internationals in 2017, has earned a Twenty/20 International place on the 13-member squad for the 1st match.

The West Indies Women’s squad for today’s match against South Africa Women is Anisa Mohammed (captain), Deandra Dottin (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation and Shakera Selman.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

