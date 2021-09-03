A contingency plan has been put in place to deal the potential spread of the Delta variant here in SVG

A contingency plan has already been put in place by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, to deal with the likely spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

This assurance came from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Roger Duncan during a virtual media conference hosted by the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Duncan said Vincentians should continue to comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

Dr. Duncan also urged persons to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid 19.

Meanwhile, Epidemiologist in the Ministry of Health, Tamara Bobb provided an update on the COVID-19 situation at the Media Conference.