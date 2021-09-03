Children affected by the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere have received Children Kits

A ceremony was held at the Methodist Church Hall this morning to distribute Children Kits to children affected by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere.

The ceremony was hosted jointly by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society and the Ministry of National Mobilization and Social Development.

In her address at the ceremony, Director of the Red Cross Dora James said the aim is to provide stationery and hygienic supplies to children of the most vulnerable families who were affected by the La Soufriere volcanic eruption.

Meanwhile, Operations Manager James Bellamy says they are pleased to be associated with this project.