MR ALBERT CORNELIUS HAYNES of Sargeant Village, Christ Church, Barbados formerly Dorsetshire Hill died on Monday August 23rd at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 4th at the Rock Church of the Nazarene, St. Michael, Barbados. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Coral Ridge Memorial Garden, Christ Church, Barbados.