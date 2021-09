MRS CLARISSA UNICIE STEVENSON also known as GOODIE of Biabou died on Monday August 23rd at the age of 77. The funeral for the takes place on Sunday September 12th at the Community Worship Center, Springfield Gardens Seventh Day Adventist Church, 145-94 176th St, Jamaica, New York, 11434, USA. The viewing takes place from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon.