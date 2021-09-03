In light of the planned industrial action by the Public Service Union next week, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says regular district doctor clinics will not be held at health centers across St Vincent and the Grenadines for the period September 8th – 10th, 2021.

The Ministry in a Media Release says that those persons with existing appointments for these clinics are asked to call their health centers to reschedule.

It says only emergency services will be offered at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre in Georgetown for the period September 8th – 10th, 2021.

Emergency services can also be accessed at Levi Latham Health Smart Hospital and Chateaubelair Hospital. There will be no regular elective surgeries or outpatient clinics. Persons are asked to call to be advised and to reschedule their appointments.

The Ministry also said that Hemodialysis Services will continue at the Evesham Health Centre and COVID-19 Exit screening services and Vaccination services will continue at all facilities.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment reassures the nation that it remains committed to providing all health care services essential to life and healthy living.

The Public Service Union is urging their members to withdraw their services for the period September 7th – 10th, 2021.