St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded seven new cases of Covid 19, from 187 samples processed on Tuesday August 31st, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.7%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says one new recovery was noted over the reporting period.

Thirty-eight cases are currently active and twelve persons with COVID-19 have died. Two thousand three hundred and fifty-five (2355) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, three hundred and five (2305) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Committee says, in view of the increased risk of infection and subsequent transmission of COVID-19 posed by the growing incidence of variants of concern in persons entering St. Vincent and the Grenadines, strict compliance with all protocols is strongly recommended.

These include the effective use of masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines.