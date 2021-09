Heavy rains forced the abandonment of the first CG Insurance Twenty/20 International between the West Indies Women and South Africa Women at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

Marizanne Kapp top-scored with 36 as South Africa Women scored 135-3. In reply, the West Indies Women were off to a tough start, after losing Deandra Dottin to injury and Hayley Matthews for 8, before the rain intervened.