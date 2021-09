Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government is putting certain measures in place, amid plans of protest action by the Public Service Union next week.

Speaking on NBC Radio on Wednesday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the arrangements will be in place in the event that Nurses withdraw their services during the industrial action.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is hopeful that the Public Servants will not heed the call by the Trade Union to withdraw their services.