Current Points table for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings will be meeting at ten o’clock this morning in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis.

Today’s second match at 2.30 p. m will be between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors also at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are top of the Championship Table with 10 points from 5 matches all of which they have won.

Jamaica Tallawahs are on 4 points from 4 matches. Trinbago Knight Riders on 4 points from 5 matches. Guyana Amazon Warriors on 4 points from 5 matches. St Lucia Kings on 2 points from 4 matches, and Barbados Royals on 2 points from 5 matches.