Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 7 wickets with 17 balls remaining in the Caribbean Premier League (CLP) in yesterday afternoon’s match at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis.

After being sent in to bat first, Jamaica Tallawahs made 144-7 off 20 overs. Carlos Brathwaite scored 58 off 40 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes, and Imad Wasim made 42 off 38 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. For Trinbago Knight Riders, left-arm, leg-spinner, Akeal Hosein, used to open the bowling, took 2-12 and fast bowler, Ravi Rampaul had 2-26.

Opening batsman, Lendl Simmons with 70 off 45 balls including 5 fours and 5 sixes was top-scorer, and had support from Colin Munro who made 34 off 34 balls with 2 fours and 1 six. They shared a second wicket partnership of 102, as Trinbago Knight Riders replied with 145-3 off 17.1 overs. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Imad Wasim took 2-19.

Today is a rest day in the Championship.