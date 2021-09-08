Last night, Barbados Royals beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 45 runs in the day’s second match at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis.

Barbados Royals who were put in to bat first, made 185-8 off their 20 overs. Glenn Phillips made 44 off 31 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes. Opening batsman, Johnson Charles contributed 40 off 21 balls including 6 fours and 2 sixes. Kyle Mayers who opened the batting reached 36 off 20 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes, and captain, Jason Holder finished on 22 not out from 7 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes. Fast bowler, Romario Shepherd was the best bowler for Guyana Amazon Warriors. He took 3-31. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Gudakesh Motie captured 2-33.

In their reply, Guyana Amazon Warriors were dismissed for 140 off 17.2 overs. Odean Smith (43 off 29 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes) and Mohammad Hafeez (30 off 25 balls with 5 overs) were their top-scorers. The best bowlers for Barbados Royals were medium pacer, Nyeem Young (3-24), left-arm, wrist-spinner, Jake Lintott (2-16) and 2-25 by left-arm, medium pacer, Raymon Reifer.

The Championship is continuing today. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will meet Jamaica Tallawahs at ten o’clock this morning, and will be followed at seven o’clock this evening by the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Kings. Both matches will be at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis.