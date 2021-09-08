Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves continues to push for reparations

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called for the Caribbean and Africa to join forces and lead the push for Reparations for native genocide and slavery.

The Prime Minister made the call, as he addressed the first Africa-CARICOM Summit which was held virtually on Tuesday.

The Summit was held to formalize the relationship between the African Union and CARICOM through a Memorandum of Understanding, which is currently under negotiation by the two entities.

Dr. Gonsalves said the Caribbean and Africa must take a lead role in the thrust for Reparations.