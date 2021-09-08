St Lucia Kings defeated the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Lucia Kings gained a 6-wicket victory with 26 balls remaining over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis yesterday morning.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss, batted first and made 118 off 19.3 overs. Their best score was by Fabian Allen who made 34. Devon Thomas made 28. The most successful bowlers for St Lucia Kings were left-arm, leg-spinner, Javier Royal, used to open the bowling (3-20), left-arm, leg-spinner, Samit Patel (2-15) and fast bowler, Kesrick Williams (2-32).

Roston Chase hit an unbeaten 51 off 38 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes and captain, opening batsman, Faf du Plessis made 22. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Fabian Allen was used to open the bowling for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and took 2-30.