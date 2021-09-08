Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs

Trinbago Knight Riders gained a 75-run victory over Jamaica Tallawahs yesterday morning in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis.

After being put in to bat first by Jamaica Tallawahs, Trinbago Knight Riders scored 167-4 off 20 overs. Opener, Lendl Simmons made 42 at the top of the order. It came off 39 balls and included 3 fours and 1 six. Captain, Kieron Pollard hit 39 not out off 18 balls with 1 four and 4 sixes, and wicket-keeper, Tim Seifert made 24 not out off 8 balls.

In reply, Jamaica Tallawahs were dismissed for 92 of 18.2 overs. Captain, Rovman Powell with 22 was the top scorer. Medium pacer, Ali Khan, with 4-6 was by far the best bowler for Trinbago Knight Riders. Fast bowler, Ravi Rampaul (2-32) and off-spinner, Sunil Narine (2-11) provided most of the support to Khan.