Cricket Australia (CA) may potentially cancel its men’s Test match with Afghanistan

If reports that Afghanistan Women’s team cannot play under Taliban rule are true, Cricket Australia (CA) will cancel its men’s Test match with Afghanistan.

Yesterday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that it was concerned by Taliban Cultural Commission Deputy Head, Ahmadullah Wasiq’s comments.

Wasiq told Australian broadcaster SBS News: “I don’t think women will be allowed to play cricket.”

Cricket Australia said they “support the game unequivocally” for women at all levels.

Australia were scheduled to host their first ever Test against Afghanistan from 26th November ahead of the Ashes series with England, which begins on 8th December.

Afghanistan men’s team has already received support from the Taliban, but under ICC rules all 12 full members must have a national women’s team, with only full members able to play Test matches.

The ICC expressed concerns after Wasiq said: “I don’t think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play.

“In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.”

An ICC statement said the organisation was committed to the long-term growth of women’s cricket, and that despite the cultural and religious challenges in Afghanistan, steady progress had been made in this area since Afghanistan’s admission as a full member in 2017.

The Taliban named a new government on Tuesday, three weeks after reclaiming power, but doubts remain over the rules of the regime.

Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) Chief Executive Officer, Hamid Shinwari said in a telephone interview: “So far, we don’t have any news from the government.”

Last week, it was reported that many members of the women’s team are in hiding in Kabul, claiming that members of the Taliban have already come looking for them.

When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan two decades ago, girls were not allowed to attend school and women were banned from work and education.