Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated St Lucia Kings by 17 runs in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis last night.

After winning the toss and batting first, Guyana Amazon Warriors made 151-6 off 20 overs. Opening batsman, Brandon King scored 77 off 57 balls with 8 fours and 3 sixes, and captain, Nicholas Pooran contributed 25 off 21 balls with 1 four and 2 sixes. For St Lucia Kings, left-arm, leg-spinner, Jeavor Royal, used to open the bowling, took 2-17, left-arm, fast bowler, Wahab Riaz had 2-16, and left-arm, fast bowler, Obed Mc Coy finished with 1-26.

St Lucia Kings replied with 134-6 off 20 overs, Tim David was 47 not out, and Roston Chase made 40. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Gudakesh Motie who opened the bowling took 2-12, medium pacer, Odean Smith (2-12) were the most successful bowlers for Guyana Amazon Warriors.