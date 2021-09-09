Jamaica Tallawahs gained a 22-run victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in last night’s match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and put-in Jamaica Tallawahs to bat first. They made 169-8 off their 20 overs. Their batting was led by Shamarh Brooks (43 off 33 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes), captain, Rovman Powell (37 off 19 balls including 1 four and 4 sixes) and Andre Russell (28 off 17 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes). For St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, left-arm, medium pacer, Dominic Drakes took 2-40, leg-spinner, Fawad Ahmed had 2-14, and off-spinner, Jon-Russ Jaggesar captured 2-20.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots fell short of their winning target of 170 runs. They were restricted to 147-8 off their 20 overs. Their top-scorer was opening batsman, Devon Thomas with 34 off 36 balls with 2 fours and 1 six. Wicket-keeper, Joshua De Silva made 28 off 31 balls with 2 fours and 1 six, and Dominic Drakes scored 22 off 12 balls with 3 sixes. Medium pacer, Migael Pretorius with 3-25 was the most successful bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Veerasammy Permaul took 2-31.