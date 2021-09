MR. DOUGLAS FERDINAND FERGUSON better known as BUSINESS of Fire Bun, Park Hill died on Tuesday August 10th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 12th at the St. Bethel Spiritual Baptist Church, Byera. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Byera Cemetery. All Covid-19 Protocols will be implemented.