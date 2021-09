MRS VERNIS ELEATHA DICKSON better known as VERNIS POMPEY and VERNIS EMMONS of Eastern Quarry, Laventille, Trinidad formerly of Questelles died on Sunday August 29th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Tuesday September 7th at the Simpson’s Chapel, Barataria, Trinidad. The Body lies at the chapel from 10:00am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the San Juan Cemetery.