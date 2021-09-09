The World Pediatric Project {WPP} is hosting its General Orthopedic Mission this week

The World Pediatric Project {WPP} is this week hosting its General Orthopedic Mission here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Eastern Caribbean Executive Director of WPP, Lauren McIntosh tells NBC News that an eight member team is providing healthcare services at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

She says the World Pediatric Project is continuing to meet the growing demand of children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and in the region.

Meanwhile, Lead Surgeon Dr. Eric Gordon says the Mission which concludes on Friday, has been very successful

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the World Pediatric Project has been providing great support for children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean Region.