Health care workers across the nation have been commended by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment for their unwavering commitment and solidarity over the last few days.

In a release issued yesterday, the Ministry said the health workers have shown their commitment to the delivery of health care to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the health-care system and patient care.

This, despite the industrial action initiated by the Public Service Union, in response to the amendments to the Public Health Act. The Union had notified via a letter to the Governor General on August 23 2021 that its members had taken the “decision to withdraw the labour of all essential workers of the Crown for the period September 7th – 10th, 2021.

As part of the action, the Union staged a protest in Kingstown yesterday, and today has been designated a Rest Day.

However, the Ministry of Health said the records showed that the staff of Hospital Services, provided remarkable and adequate coverage in the various service areas.

The Ministry said it salutes the unwavering commitment of its staff members and appreciate the patience and understanding exhibited by patients during this time.

And, it assured the nation that it remains committed to providing all health care services essential to life and healthy living.