MRS ALBINA HOOPER FRANK better known as MA BEANS of Fountain formerly of Petit Bordel died on Tuesday August 17th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 12th at the Questelles Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.