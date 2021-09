MS MAUDE ALEXANDRENA FRANCOIS affectionately known as MS SISTA of Plan Village, Chateaubelair died on Saturday, July 24th at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 12th at the Chateaubelair Seventh Day Adventist Church, Golden Grove, Fitz Hughes. The body lies at the church from 10:00am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.