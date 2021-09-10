Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlights a number of critical issues

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted a number of critical issues which have been impacting the lives of Vincentians in recent weeks and days.

The Prime Minister spoke on these developments, following a conversation with a radio personality who expressed the view that persons were focused on discussing issues related to protest action.

The Prime Minister noted that the results of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment, CPEA have been occupying the attention of nearly two thousand students, four thousand parents, some two thousands teachers and thousands more family and friends of the students.

Dr. Gonsalves also noted that persons are also paying attention to the payment of one thousand dollars to each of 3,000 farmers in the north-east (Mt. Grenan to Fancy) and in the north west (Belle Isle to Richmond). He noted that each of these farmers has a spouse/partner and, on an average, two other family members. In short, some 12,000 persons are touched by this $3 million pay-out. These payments go to the end of December 2021 in the monthly sum of $500 for each farmer.

In addition the Prime Minister noted that persons are also preoccupied with the award of over 500 Tuition Scholarships (maximum tuition payment annually of $25,000) for Vincentian students attending University. He noted that over five hundred families (2,000 persons) are touched by these tuition awards. And he pointed out that these young scholarship awardees are a central part of our country’s future.

And Dr. Gonsalves also highlighted the imminent award of 55 scholarships at the University of Wales Trinity St. David. Nearly 100 persons have applied for these scholarships in the areas of Civil Engineering, Quantity Surveying, Architecture, Early Years Education and Care, English and Education Studies, English and History, History and Economics, Health Nutrition and Lifestyle, International Development and Global Politics, Business Administration/Management, International Hotel Management, Digital Skills for Health Care Professionals, Modern Languages, and Sustainable Leadership.

Dr. Gonsalves noted that on-going recruitment of 500 Vincentians to work with Sandals Resorts overseas, is also an issue which is trending on the ground.

He also highlighted a number of other topical issues, including the Covid 19 pandemic and the vaccination programme, and the ongoing social safety net payments in cash or deliverables in kind in the Red, Orange, Yellow and Green Zone,

the ongoing massive housing programme by the government; and the ongoing school repairs, construction of buildings to house some schools temporarily, and the soon-to-start rehabilitation of 9 schools:

The Prime Minister said amidst all the challenges which the country is facing, it is accepted by the overwhelming majority of the people that the ULP government, in communion with the people as a whole, is meeting these challenges successfully.