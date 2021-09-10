St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded thirty new COVID-19 positive cases, from 322 samples processed on Wednesday September 8th, resulting in a positivity rate of 9.3%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says seven new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Eighty-eight cases are currently active and 12 persons with COVID-19 have died. Two thousand four hundred and twenty-one (2421) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, three hundred and twenty-one (2321) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Health officials say, in view of the confirmed presence of the Mu variant of interest in the community and the increased risk of infection and subsequent transmission of COVID-19 posed by the growing incidence of variants of concern in persons entering St. Vincent and the Grenadines, strict compliance with all protocols is strongly recommended.

These include the effective use of masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines.