The economic blowback of the Covid-10 pandemic has been said to be disproportionate

Persons at the lower end of the economic ladder are said to be feeling the greatest financial impact of the ongoing Covid 19 Pandemic.

The point was made by Vincentian Professor Justin Robinson, newly-appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Board for Undergraduate Studies at the University of the West Indies.

Professor Robinson was discussing the economic fall-out from the pandemic, during the Round Table Talk Programme last night.

Professor Robinson said the informal economy and entertainment-related enterprises are continuing to suffer.