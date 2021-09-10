Vincentians and other Caribbean nationals to benefit from a closer collaboration with Africa

Vincentians and other Caribbean nationals have been told of the benefits which can be derived from closer collaboration between the Caribbean and Africa.

The point was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he addressed the first Africa-CARICOM Summit which was held virtually on Tuesday.

The Summit was held to formalize the relationship between the African Union and CARICOM through a Memorandum of Understanding, which is currently under negotiation by the two entities.