Barbados Royals beat St.Lucia Kings

Barbados Royals gained an 8-wicket victory with 7 balls remaining over St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) yesterday morning.

St Lucia Kings batted first and made 190-6 off 20 overs after Roston Chase top-scored with 56 off 38 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Rahkeem Cornwall scored 40 and captain, Andre Fletcher made 31. For Barbados Royals, Medium pacer, Kyle Mayers took 3-39, and fast bowler, Oshane Thomas captured 2-33. Kyle Mayers capped a good all-round performance by top-scoring for Barbados Royals with an unbeaten 81 including 5 fours and 6 sixes. Glenn Phillips provided most of the support with an unbeaten 80 off 39 balls including 4 fours and 9 sixes as they replied with 191-2 off 18.5 overs.