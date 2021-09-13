CDC to host an event in honour of the late Cultural Ambassador Trevor Winston Soso Lockhart

The Carnival Development Corporation has announced plans to host an event in honour of the late Cultural Ambassador Trevor Winston Soso Lockhart.

This is according to the Minister Carlos James, as he paid tribute to Winston Soso at a Memorial Service on Saturday at the Kingstown Methodist Church.

Minister James said consideration is also being made to have something named in honour of the late Winston Soso, who made a significant contribution to the Cultural Sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Winston Soso, who was often referred to as the Rolls Royce of Calypso, passed away on July 18th in New York at the age of 69.