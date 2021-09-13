Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 14 runs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis yesterday afternoon.

Guyana Amazon Warriors who batted first, made 142-7 off 18 overs. Ramario Shepherd top-scored with 72 off 31 balls with 7 fours and 6 sixes. Chandrapaul Hemraj made 21. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Imad Wasim was the most successful bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs. He was used to open the bowling and took 3-15. Off-spinner, Chris Green (2-19) and medium pacer, Andre Russell (2-15) were the other successful bowlers.

Chris Green’s 31 was the best score for Jamaica Tallawahs who were dismissed for 128 off 17.1 overs. Medium pacer, Romario Shepherd took 3-31 to follow-up his 72-run top-score for Guyana Amazon Warriors. Medium pacer, Odean Smith captured 3-20, and leg-spinner, Imran Tahir finished with 2 for no run.