MS MARTINA BROWNE JOSLYN better known as MARTY of Villa died on Monday September 6th at the age of 89. The funeral takes place on Wednesday September 15th at Our Lord of Lourdes Catholic Church, Argyle. The Body lies at the church from 10:00am. The Mass and Tributes begin at 10:30am. Burial will be at the Lord of Lourdes Catholic Burial Ground.