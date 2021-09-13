Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves commends local nurses

Nurses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been commended for turning out to work despite calls by the Public Service Union, for the withdrawal of services

The commendation came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on Radio yesterday.

He said the Nurses continue to focus on the delivery of healthcare to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister said the Ministry of Health has indicated that staff at Hospital Services demonstrated remarkable strength in support of patient care.