The top four teams will vie for the CPL championship this week

After yesterday’s last matches in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis, Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings finished as the top four teams in the round-robin stage, and advanced to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

The 1st Semi-Final at ten o’clock tomorrow morning will be between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings, to be followed at 7.00 p. m by the other semi-final which will feature Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Both matches will be at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis, and the winners will contest the Final on Wednesday at 10.00 a. m.