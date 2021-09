Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets with 58 balls remaining in the 3rd One Day International (ODI) under the Duckworth/Lewis Method in a rain-interrupted stop-start match at Belfast, Ireland yesterday.

The scores: Zimbabwe 131 off 34 overs. Ireland were set a revised target of 118 runs off 32 overs. They finished on 118-3 off 22.2 overs.

The 3-match series ended 1-1.