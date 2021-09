MR ALFRED ALEXANDER MC DONALD BAPTISTE better known as QUIN-NAY and A.B. of Glen formerly of Richland Park and Calder died on Monday August 30th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 26th at the Fountain Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Fountain Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to note that Covid-19 Protocols are still in place.