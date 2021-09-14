South Africa Women took a 3-0 lead in the 5-match One Day International (ODI) Series against the West Indies Women

South Africa Women took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match One Day International (ODI) Series by defeating the West Indies Women by 8 wickets with 80 balls remaining yesterday, in the 3rd match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda.

After being put in to bat first, the West Indies Women made 157 off 48.4 overs. South Africa Women reached 158-2 off 36.4 overs to achieve victory.

Deandra Dottin scored a patient 71 for the West Indies Women and and Rashada Williams contributed 37. For South Africa Women, fast bowler, Shabnim Ismail took 3-31, medium pacer, Ayabonga Khaka had 2-22, and leg-spinner, Sune Luus finished with 2-25.

South Africa Women’s reply included 78 not out from opener, Lizelle Lee, and her partner, Laura Wolvaardt who scored 53. They shared a first wicket stand of 122 which took them to victory in 36.4 overs.

Left-arm, fast bowler, Qiana Joseph took the two South African Women’s wickets to have fallen at the cost of 24 runs.

The 4th and 5th One Day Internationals (ODIs) will be played on Thursday and Sunday respectively at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.