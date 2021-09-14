Local Weather Forecast

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says a film of Sahara dust could thicken across the area by this afternoon, creating slight-moderate hazy conditions.

Meanwhile, a weak tropical wave is expected to bring occasional cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorm activity across St. Vincent and the Grenadines this afternoon. Cloudiness could decrease late Wednesday and a few showers may linger on Thursday.

Light to gentle east south-easterly wind-flow is expected tonight, gradually increasing today and becoming moderate to occasionally fresh by Wednesday

Sea-conditions are slight in open water; with north-easterly swells near 0.5 m on the west and 1.0 m on the east of SVG. Swell heights could start rising late Wednesday, nearing 1.0 m on the west and 1.2 m on the east of SVG.