The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Qualifying Championship has begun

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Qualifying Championship began in Curacao yesterday with Bermuda, Suriname, Curacao and Cayman Islands among the winners of the opening matches.

Suriname defeated Grenada 5-2 in Group D. Bermuda beat the US Virgin Islands 5-0 in Group A. Curacao won from St Lucia 5-2 in Group C, and the Cayman Islands earned a 2-0 victory over the Bahamas in Group B.

St Vincent and the Grenadines are in Group A. The team, comprising 19 players and an 8-member Management team flew to Curacao yesterday.

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ first match will be against the U.S Virgin Islands tomorrow. Their second match will be against Bermuda on Friday.