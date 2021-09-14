The St. Lucia Tennis Association has named a 6-member team for the Under-12 Regional Tennis Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic this month.

The team includes 3 girls, Amia Jn. Marie, Jaelyn Henry, Brianna Jn. Baptist, and 3 boys, Ahlil Cyril, Denney Estava, and Peter Murray. Mervy Cyril is the Manager, with Scyla Murray, Team Captain.

Other countries in the Championships the Bahamas, Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Guyana, Curacao, St. Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, US Virgin Islands and Trinidad and Tobago.