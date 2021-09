The Director of Public Prosecution has withdrawn the charge against Anna-May Lewis, a 56-year old resident of Layou, who was arrested and charged for wounding Prime Minister Gonsalves in August.

The wounding charge was withdrawn when the matter came up for trial at the Kingstown Magistrates Court this morning.

Police on August 5th, said Lewis was unlawfully and maliciously wounded Dr. Gonsalves, 74-year-old of Dasent Cottage, by striking him on the right side of his head with an unknown object.