St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 7 wickets with 13 balls remaining in the Caribbean Premier League’s (CPL) second semi-final at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis yesterday afternoon.

It was a case in which St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss, fielded first and restricted Guyana Amazon Warriors to 178-9 off 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer was unbeaten on 45, and there were contributions of 27 each from openers, Brandon King and Chandrapaul Hemraj. For St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the wickets were shared between off-spinner, Jon-Russ Jaggesar (2-19),

left-arm, medium pacer, Dominic Drakes (2-27), fast bowler, Naseem Shah (2-34) and leg-spinner, Fawad Ahmed (2-22).

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost only three wickets in their reply of 181 off 17.5 overs. Openers, Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle provided an excellent platform in their reply. Gayle made 42 off 27 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes. But it was Lewis who played a gem of an innings. His unbeaten 77 came off 39 balls, took him 106 minutes and he hit 3 fours and 8 sixes. Captain, Dwayne Bravo contributed 34. Gayle and Lewis put on 76 off 44 balls in an opening stand, then Lewis and Bravo put together a second wicket partnership of 88 off 50 balls, as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots easily won the match by 7 wickets with 13 balls remaining.

The final scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 178-9 off 20 overs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 181-3 off 17.5 overs.