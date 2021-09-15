St Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will contest today’s Final of the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CLP) Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis after victories in yesterday’s semi-finals.

The final is scheduled for 10.00 a. m.

In yesterday morning’s first semi-final, St Lucia Kings defeated defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders by 21 runs.

It was St Lucia Kings who won the toss, batted first and scored 205-4 off their 20 overs after Mark Deyal led the team’s batting with 78 off 44 balls. His innings took 73 minutes and he hit 5 fours and 6 sixes in his innings. He had support from Tim David, 38 off 17 balls with 1 four and 4 sixes; Roston Chase, 36 off 21 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes; and David Wiese, 34 not out off 21 balls with 1 four and 4 sixes.

The St Lucia Kings innings comprised three valuable partnerships. Deyal and Andre Fletcher put on 73 for the second wicket. Chase joined Deyal to add 54 runs in a third wicket stand, then Wiese and David shared an unbeaten fifth wicket partnership of 75 runs.

The wickets for Trinbago Knight Riders were shared between left-arm, leg-spinner, Akeal Hosein, used to open the bowling (1-21), fast bowler, Ravi Rampaul (1-56), off-spinner, Sunil Narine (1-12) and left-arm, leg-spinner, Khary Pierre (1-51).

Medium pacer, David Wiese returned the best bowling for St Lucia Kings. He took 5-39 off his four overs to be the main architect in the dismissal of Trinbago Knight Riders’ reply of 184 off 19.3 overs. None of their batsmen scored more than 30 runs individually. Sunil Narine made 30. Denesh Ramdin scored 29, Colin Murray (28), captain, Kieron Pollard (26) and Darren Bravo (25).

Wiese had support from left-arm, fast bowler, Wahab Riaz (2-36) and medium pacer, Keemo Paul (2-21). Fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph took 1-24.

Final scores: St Lucia Kings 205-4 off 20 overs, Trinbago Knight Riders 184 off 19.3 overs.