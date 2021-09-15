SVG Under-20 Women will compete against the U.S. Virgin Islands today in their first match of the CONCACAF Qualifiers

St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Women will play their first match of the CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Qualifiers against the U.S Virgin islands Under-20 Women in Group A at 5.30 p. m today in Curacao.

Other matches for today will be between Suriname and Belize in Group D at 6.30 p. m. Anguilla against the Bahamas in Group B at 8.00 p. m, and Antigua and Barbuda versus Curacao in Group C at 8.00 p. m.

The top team in each of the four qualifying groups advance to the tournament’s knockout stage, which will be played in the first quarter of 2022.

Those four teams will be joined by the qualifiers from the Group Stage, in which 16 teams will compete in four groups.

The top three finishers in each group move on to the knockout round as well, with the top three finishers qualifying for the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.