Vincentians are being asked to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols in light of the spike in cases

An appeal has been made for Vincentians to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in light of the rising cases of the virus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The appeal came from Hospital Administrator Grace Walters while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program yesterday.

Ms. Walters said it is important people get vaccinated as it is one way to stop the spread of the virus.

To date 32-thousand, 577 vaccines have been administered here.

19-thousand 702 individuals received their first does while 12-thousand 875 persons had their second dose.