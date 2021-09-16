A major Health Fair will be hosted in the Marriaqua Valley this weekend by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment in collaboration with the Memorial Funeral Home and the Anglican Parish of St. Philip.

Dr. Roel Browne from the Ministry of Health told NBC News the Health fair will focus on educating people about Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD’s) while they conduct Health checks for Cholesterol, Diabetes, and Blood Pressure among other things, to ensure that Vincentians are in optimal health.

Dr. Browne said this Saturday’s Health Fair is a follow-up to outreach programs they have been hosting across the country as they continue to observe a trend where people are not aware that they are diabetic.

Dr. Browne is also encouraging everyone within the Marriaqua Valley to attend this weekend’s Health Fair to get tested and know their numbers.

This Saturday’s Health Fair will take place at the Anglican Church in Mesopotamia beginning at 8:30am.